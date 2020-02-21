Global  

Chasten Buttigieg reveals what made him match on Hinge with husband Pete

PinkNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Chasten Buttigieg has revealed what first attracted him to husband and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg when they connected on a dating app. The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2015, and got married during Pride month in 2018. In the first instalment of an ABC series titled Running Mates, which will interview the...
