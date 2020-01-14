Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Teenager's body found in River Wear search

Teenager's body found in River Wear search

BBC Local News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Emergency services were called out after a 13-year-old went into the water near Bishop Auckland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Retail clerk shed 130lbs by following an eating plan where he ate just ONE MEAL A DAY [Video]Retail clerk shed 130lbs by following an eating plan where he ate just ONE MEAL A DAY

A teenager warned he would suffer a heart attack by the age of 25 due to a daily diet of pizza shed a massive 130lbs after cutting down to just ONE HEALTHY MEAL A DAY. Michael Murray Jr., now 20,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home [Video]Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home

The search for a missing teenager in Ohio came to a tragic end when his body was found in the chimney of a vacant home.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

MelRainbow74

TV Monkey 🌈🌈🌈 RT @DurhamPolice: We are so sorry to report a body has been found in the River Wear. A multi-agency search operation was launched last nigh… 4 minutes ago

RJSweeneyITV

Rachel Sweeney RT @itvtynetees: The teenager's body was found after a search was launched following reports a person had gone into the river near Toronto… 17 minutes ago

joannelmcguire

[email protected] Body of 13-year-old boy found in the River Wear near Bishop Auckland https://t.co/xLjkcBK2SD 22 minutes ago

itvtynetees

ITV News Tyne Tees The teenager's body was found after a search was launched following reports a person had gone into the river near T… https://t.co/sOoHxtegH1 40 minutes ago

DR81998098

DR RT @ChronicleLive: Body of 13-year-old boy found https://t.co/pmX3Wz5wK7 41 minutes ago

TheJournalNews

The Journal Tragic news https://t.co/JZn6HFdWZO 1 hour ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Teenager’s body found in river by police searching for missing boy, 13 https://t.co/pfLH3OhY4X https://t.co/szQpKZ3x8W 1 hour ago

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle Body of 13-year-old boy found https://t.co/pmX3Wz5wK7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.