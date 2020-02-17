How to apply for summer Love Island 2020 - everything you need to know

British GLAMOUR Summer applications for #LoveIsland are *now* open 👀 QUICK, tell your single friends. https://t.co/CdgebUGmmm 3 hours ago Radio Times Looking for love? Here's how to apply for the summer series of #LoveIsland https://t.co/Vwldqng7Gi https://t.co/980tHwDtF5 3 hours ago baby yoda’s mommy RT @MrsHoneyJack: Guys I’m gona apply for the summer love island... gona find the LOML ✌🏾 12 hours ago save the damn planet Might***about and apply for love island incase they want a fatty for summer 14 hours ago Flourish gratitude RT @MirrorTV: How to apply for this summer's Love Island - and how to get your application noticed https://t.co/riOQu02IqQ https://t.co/O21… 16 hours ago texaspost How to apply for this summer's Love Island – and how to get your application noticed https://t.co/L9JzfYQi1l https://t.co/BZs2NerL0h 16 hours ago 💛24💜 Guys I’m gona apply for the summer love island... gona find the LOML ✌🏾 16 hours ago The4thChild Lost the bet to Twitter so I’ve got to apply to love island 😭may aswell head over to my Instagram and follow before… https://t.co/tDKZHE8Bgx 16 hours ago