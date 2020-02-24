Firm fined £160k after boy crushed by telegraph pole in Dumfries horror tragedy Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Keiran, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene from asphyxiation after being unable to breathe under the weight of the 275kg pole. Keiran, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene from asphyxiation after being unable to breathe under the weight of the 275kg pole. 👓 View full article

