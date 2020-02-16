Global  

Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Lisa Nandy? Voting gets underway in Labour leadership race

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Lisa Nandy? Voting gets underway in Labour leadership raceLabour Party members, registered supporters and affiliates have until April 2 to chose their next leader.
News video: Starmer: Labour members 'want to turn a corner'

Starmer: Labour members 'want to turn a corner' 00:52

 Labour members begin casting their votes on Monday to elect Jeremy Corbyn's replacement successor as party leader. Frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer says that the Labour Party has been "taking lumps out of each other in the past few years" and that members "want to turn a corner now." Report by Jonesia....

Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts [Video]Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts

The candidates vying to be the next leader of the Labour Party have told members at the Durham hustings how they would win back seats lost to the Conservatives in the 2019 General Elections. Report by..

Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party [Video]Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy discuss what needs to change in the Labour Party on a TV debate. All three leadership candidates agreed there was not just one thing that has led to..

Keir Starmer 'not concerned' with being labelled a Blairite or a Corbynista in Labour leadership race

Asked if he is 'on the left or the right', leadership favourite insists: 'What I want is what matters. Where other people badge that doesn't particularly concern...
Lisa Nandy would vote to scrap monarchy in referendum, she tells Labour leadership contest on Channel 4

Lisa Nandy would vote to scrap monarchy in referendum, she tells Labour leadership contest on Channel 4All three contenders said that the issue was not a priority during a Channel 4 debate as the contest enters its final phase ahead of the deceleration of a new...
