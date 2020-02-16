Global  

Grant Stewart: Glasgow Warriors hooker signs new two-year deal

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart signs a new two-year contract with the Pro14 club.
Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos in talks over new deal

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are currently negotiating a new deal for the 32-year-old defender, according to Marca. The current contract binding the Spain...
SoccerNews.com

Henry Purdy: Bristol Bears back signs new two-year deal

Bristol Bears utility back Henry Purdy signs a new two-year contract with the Premiership side.
BBC Sport


