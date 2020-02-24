3 unusual Pancake Day recipes to try - including 'boozy brunch' pancake

PANCAKE Day is almost here - it's certainly crêped up on us hasn't it?

You Might Like

Tweets about this Blackpool Gazette Aldi releases unusual Pancake Day recipes - including a boozy brunch pancake https://t.co/fzpg1nkIPk 5 hours ago Burnley Express Aldi releases unusual Pancake Day recipes - including a boozy brunch pancake https://t.co/Q2u4BRxnIS 5 hours ago Good Homes magazine #MondayMotivation: It's #ShroveTuesday tomorrow, so rather than making your standard batter mix, why not try out th… https://t.co/bU3ktFwz85 8 hours ago The Sun Food From chocolate marshamallow to Insta pink, here are four unusual recipes you have to try this Pancake Day https://t.co/jEb7VaHiey 16 hours ago