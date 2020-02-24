Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > What is third degree rape? Harvey Weinstein found guilty in trial

What is third degree rape? Harvey Weinstein found guilty in trial

Tamworth Herald Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
What is third degree rape? Harvey Weinstein found guilty in trialHe was found guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Charges

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Charges 05:34

 A jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News

A jury of 12 men and women has convicted former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he faced in his New York County trial.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape: Time's Up and More Stars Speak Out

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial. The former Hollywood producer was found guilty rape in the third degree...
E! Online

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of third degree rape, escapes predatory sexual assault conviction

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was indicted in May 2018, was charged with five sex-crimes, including rape and predatory sexual assault, involving two women.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.