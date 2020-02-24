Global  

Time's Up UK chairwoman hails 'new era of justice' after Weinstein conviction

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020
Harvey Weinstein’s conviction “marks a new era of justice” for victims of sexual misconduct, the chairwoman of Time’s Up UK has said.
Weinstein verdict: ' A new era in justice'

Weinstein verdict: ' A new era in justice' 03:36

 A group representing Harvey Weinstein's victims described the verdict as marking "a new era in justice."

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory

Time's Up, the movement against sexual harassment and misconduct, has released a statement on the Harvey Weinstein jury verdict. "This trial — and the...
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's conviction on charges of sexual assault and rape marks the end of his New York trial, but is likely the beginning of...
