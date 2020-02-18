Global  

Heavy rain and flooding causes Bewdley Bridge to close to pedestrians

Tamworth Herald Monday, 24 February 2020
Heavy rain and flooding causes Bewdley Bridge to close to pedestriansThe aftermath of Storm Dennis is continuing to cause major problems along the River Severn in Worcestershire and Shropshire, particularly affecting Bewdley and Shrewsbury.
News video: UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising 01:39

 There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities across the UK after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks. Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to evacuate after the river spilled over barriers at Beales Corner. In East Yorkshire, flood warnings remained...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years [Video]Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years

Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

EscortingGent

The Bearded Gentleman RT @JoannaArmstro18: that something must be done. Well here are a couple of suggestions: if heavy rain is forecast and you live next to a r… 17 hours ago

JoannaArmstro18

🌈Joanna Armstrong🌈 that something must be done. Well here are a couple of suggestions: if heavy rain is forecast and you live next to… https://t.co/PBpfgppSGf 17 hours ago

Observer2789

👀 Eyes & Ears Rain from tropical cyclone Wasi causes flooding in Samoa Behold, the storm of Yehovah goeth forth with fury, a con… https://t.co/8j8EN00Rha 23 hours ago

klonokid

Massah D Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Iran’s Lorestan Province (+Video) - Society/Culture news - Tasnim News Agency https://t.co/1ZGClADIEQ 1 day ago

oboondocks

Pat Naughton RT @patmcgrath: Heavy rain causes extensive flooding at Thoor Ballylee in south Galway. Former holiday residence of WB Yeats again inundate… 1 day ago

MariaEmmanuelle

Maria_ RT @EricssenWen: Jakarta residents once again woke up to widespread flooding on Tuesday following heavy rain in the capital and the surroun… 1 day ago

EricssenWen

Ericssen Jakarta residents once again woke up to widespread flooding on Tuesday following heavy rain in the capital and the… https://t.co/XaJJLc8Pmv 1 day ago

TewkesburyHour

TewkesburyHour RT @birmingham_live: Bewdley Bridge closing to pedestrians due to #StormDennis aftermath https://t.co/TSAb7IO6A4 2 days ago

