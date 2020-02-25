Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row

Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row

BBC News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Department for Work and Pensions created a "hostile environment" for one employee, a judge rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LewisGallagher3

Lewis Gallagher Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/lj3f5YwJNO 4 minutes ago

milkedoats

Chris Hansen stan account RT @BBCNews: Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/DyW3blmajX 7 minutes ago

SentinelLaw

SentinelLaw This is a horrendous case . Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/aYLtixMUBg 7 minutes ago

mickyjay

Micky Jay RT @Spock_Thornaby: This is how they treat each other so what does that say about the way they treat claimants? Cardiff woman wins £400k in… 12 minutes ago

cardifftweetbot

Cardiff Tweetbot RT @SomersetNews: #Cardiff woman wins £400k in #DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/pgPshW4lPQ 22 minutes ago

AhmedGoldeneye

AKN Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/n6EwjPQj4w https://t.co/shdwzB33vS… https://t.co/qQZmCPtB9W 25 minutes ago

simonajrobinson

Simon Robinson Cardiff woman wins £400k in DWP race discrimination row #ukemplaw https://t.co/vmb9zWpokS 34 minutes ago

SomersetNews

Peter Ernest #Cardiff woman wins £400k in #DWP race discrimination row https://t.co/pgPshW4lPQ 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.