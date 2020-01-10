Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted in Italy due to coronavirus fears

Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted in Italy due to coronavirus fears

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible film has been halted over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, producers have said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Venice Carnival starts amid 'coronavirus and high tide fears' [Video]Venice Carnival starts amid 'coronavirus and high tide fears'

Venice Carnival starts amid 'coronavirus and high tide fears'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News [Video]Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" film has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, movie studio Paramount...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times

Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears: sources

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc , Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Megan74128820

Megan RT @business: ‘Mission: Impossible’ filming halted in Italy due to coronavirus https://t.co/BENOqZZvLW 33 seconds ago

Naijanews_pilot

Naijanews_pilot ‘Mission: Impossible’ filming halted in Italy due to coronavirus https://t.co/bSPEALEZLn 16 minutes ago

bartl65

Bart Even the mission impossible team can't beat the virus! The filming of Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible 7,"… https://t.co/o548bprKmJ 16 minutes ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible VII' filming halted in Venice due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/5liO91YCIS via @usatoday 17 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Shuts Down Filming Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/ip6uRsfKP3 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.