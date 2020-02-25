Smally #NHSLove ❤️ #Fibromyalgia #Barrett’s #TDC.. RT @MCDownes5: Report blames poverty for growing health inequality. Shocking decline during tory rule since 2010. BBC News - Poorest women'… 11 seconds ago

Kezsa “Poorest women's life expectancy declines, finds report” oh dear. 2020. https://t.co/5f68rcbzs2 12 seconds ago

Graham Davey “If health has stopped improving that means society has stopped improving” Poorest women's life expectancy decline… https://t.co/mKgGMY8TgZ 14 seconds ago

Bill Edmunds RT @PeterStefanovi2: A decade of Tory austerity has had a 'shocking' impact on the nation's health, with life expectancy down for women in… 14 seconds ago

Smally #NHSLove ❤️ #Fibromyalgia #Barrett’s #TDC.. RT @TheLabourLeftie: Those 'vote lenders' literally sold their wives' futures and for what? BBC News - Poorest women's life expectancy dec… 18 seconds ago

Hecate Jones🌹 RT @dr_alex_gates: Widening inequality, life expectancy falling, as if we needed more evidence that Tory Austerity kills but here it is. Mr… 22 seconds ago

Gemma Mann RT @MichaelMarmot: Confirmed by @TheMarmotReview: life expectancy stops improving, has actually fallen for poorest women, health inequaliti… 22 seconds ago