Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations will be 'bigger than ever' Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Belfast City Council says its St Patrick's Day celebrations will be "bigger than ever" with a vibrant carnival parade, followed by a concert at Custom House Square, headlined by dance act Cascada on March 17. Belfast City Council says its St Patrick's Day celebrations will be "bigger than ever" with a vibrant carnival parade, followed by a concert at Custom House Square, headlined by dance act Cascada on March 17. 👓 View full article

