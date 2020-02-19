Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Council Tax debt is leaving people with just £7 a month

Council Tax debt is leaving people with just £7 a month

Wales Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Council Tax debt is leaving people with just £7 a monthNine in 10 people with council tax debt who seek help from Citizens Advice also owe money on other household bills, most commonly water and energy costs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tupelo City Council tables proposal to use tax returns to pay fines [Video]Tupelo City Council tables proposal to use tax returns to pay fines

On Tuesday the Tupelo City Council tabled a proposal that would take state tax return money from the people who owe fines to the city and put the money towards the unpaid fine.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

City council tables proposal to use tax returns to pay fines [Video]City council tables proposal to use tax returns to pay fines

On Tuesday the Tupelo City Council tabled a proposal that would take state tax return money from the people who owe fines to the city and put the money towards the unpaid fine.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Residents await council budget proposals after approval of 5 per cent council tax hike

Residents await council budget proposals after approval of 5 per cent council tax hikePeople in Stirling are still in the dark over potential budget cuts, despite councillors approving a council tax rise of almost five per cent this week.
Daily Record

Angry council tax martyr in court protest in 14-year row over water leak

Angry council tax martyr in court protest in 14-year row over water leakMel Sheridan has been in dispute with Cornwall Council and South West Water for more than a decade over a water leak she says has rendered her home worthless....
Cornish Guardian

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.