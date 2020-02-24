Global  

Alicia Keys shares touching message after performance at Kobe Bryant memorial

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Alicia Keys has said she was “honoured” to perform at the memorial service honouring basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
News video: Kobe Bryant Memorial Attendees Receive Pins, T-Shirts, Program

 The one-of-a-kind souvenirs were given to each public memorial ticketholder. Jim Hill and Pat Harvey report.

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial [Video]Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died [Video]Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.

Alicia Keys Performs Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' At Kobe Bryant Memorial

The late NBA legend learned the song for his wife Vanessa.
HipHopDX

Alicia Keys Performs Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' at Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Celebration of Life - Watch

Alicia Keys takes the stage for a performance during Kobe and Gianna Bryant‘s Celebration of Life on Monday (February 24) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles....
Just Jared

