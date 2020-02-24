Alicia Keys shares touching message after performance at Kobe Bryant memorial

The late NBA legend learned the song for his wife Vanessa.

Alicia Keys Performs Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' at Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Celebration of Life - Watch Alicia Keys takes the stage for a performance during Kobe and Gianna Bryant‘s Celebration of Life on Monday (February 24) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles....

Just Jared 13 hours ago



