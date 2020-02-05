Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rhys Webb > Rhys Webb: Bath sign Wales scrum-half on short-term deal prior to Ospreys move

Rhys Webb: Bath sign Wales scrum-half on short-term deal prior to Ospreys move

BBC News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Premiership side Bath sign Wales and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb on a deal until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's how many bad hair days the average American has a year [Video]Here's how many bad hair days the average American has a year

The average American suffers 96 bad hair days a year, according to new research.  A poll of 2,000 Americans discovered that the average American will have three months worth of bad hair days..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bath sign Rhys Webb on short-term deal ahead of Ospreys return

Bath have signed Wales international scrum-half Rhys Webb for the rest of this season.
Belfast Telegraph

Six Nations 2020: Rhys Priestland recall requires new Wales cap ruling

Ex Wales fly-half Nicky Robinson believes Wayne Pivac might only try to recall Rhys Priestland if he does not think Sam Davies is part of his plans.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SMRugbyU

Sports Mole Rugby U Bath sign Rhys Webb until end of season ahead of Ospreys return https://t.co/rtMvcGYZ4V #iamwales #WAL #6nations #SixNations 2 minutes ago

SMPremiership

SportsMole AvivaPrem Bath sign Rhys Webb until end of season ahead of Ospreys return https://t.co/1nBLVyNNzr #iamwales #WAL #6nations #SixNations 2 minutes ago

bathrugby_news

BathRugbyNews Bath Rugby sign Rhys Webb immediately on four-month deal https://t.co/AzQiBxhhAA https://t.co/lNOmmAMTSk 5 minutes ago

EgertonSport

Chris Egerton RT @JohnEvely_BPost: Story updated as it has now been confirmed (you might have to hit refresh) I have added in quotes from Stuart Hooper… 12 minutes ago

louis1999shaw

Louis Shaw RT @_crouchbindset: @bathrugby sign Rhys Webb until the end of the season. How much will this help the Blue, Black and Whites' Premiership… 13 minutes ago

bestofbath

bestofbath RT @bathrugbylive: Stunning reports this morning! #BathRugby https://t.co/mgEC2mT1xk 15 minutes ago

RugbyUnionNews

Rugby Union News [BBC] Rhys Webb: Bath sign Wales scrum-half on short-term deal prior to Ospreys move https://t.co/142a821wpT 27 minutes ago

ALLTHESWNEWS

SW NEWS Rhys Webb: Bath sign Wales scrum-half on short-term deal prior to Ospreys move https://t.co/VeoQqSmJWF https://t.co/z4DmaOhIx8 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.