Sunderland v Fleetwood Town

Rafael SPFC 🔴⚪️⚫️⚽️ RT @FDSportsOfc: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LeagueOne 2019/2020 ⚽️🏆 Jogos atrasados ⬇️ Rodada 1⃣3⃣ Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town 2⃣6⃣ Blackpool 2-1 Bolton… 16 minutes ago

UK Sports News Bot Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town highlights and reaction after Power's late goal - ChronicleLive https://t.co/IJRMfNNACX 16 minutes ago

MercatoX Only Top Sources News Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town - Max Powers 90'+7 https://t.co/YyYt9GPnBr 39 minutes ago

Mark Metcalf I thought Fleetwood - what a club, a town of under 30,000 - were excellent, they should have taken all 3 points. It… https://t.co/z65bw1iVGA 42 minutes ago

Shields Gazette Drama at the Stadium of Light! #SAFC Read @Phil__Smith FT report here as Sunderland draw 1-1 with Fleetwood https://t.co/umkXOdCgFI 1 hour ago

Sarah RT @markdonnelly_: Joey Barton claims #SAFC 'soaked the pitch' before the game to stop Fleetwood Town playing football. Says if he was man… 1 hour ago

Matty Waller RT @ChronicleSAFC: Tonight's referee is Scott Oldham - he took charge of the home draw with Coventry https://t.co/YbBekvkY32 #SAFC https://… 1 hour ago