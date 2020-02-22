Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sunderland v Fleetwood Town

Sunderland v Fleetwood Town

BBC Local News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League One game between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

RafaelFutebol_1

Rafael SPFC 🔴⚪️⚫️⚽️ RT @FDSportsOfc: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LeagueOne 2019/2020 ⚽️🏆 Jogos atrasados ⬇️ Rodada 1⃣3⃣ Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town 2⃣6⃣ Blackpool 2-1 Bolton… 16 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town highlights and reaction after Power's late goal - ChronicleLive https://t.co/IJRMfNNACX 16 minutes ago

24_mercato

MercatoX Only Top Sources News Sunderland 1-1 Fleetwood Town - Max Powers 90'+7 https://t.co/YyYt9GPnBr 39 minutes ago

markmetcalf07

Mark Metcalf I thought Fleetwood - what a club, a town of under 30,000 - were excellent, they should have taken all 3 points. It… https://t.co/z65bw1iVGA 42 minutes ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette Drama at the Stadium of Light! #SAFC Read @Phil__Smith FT report here as Sunderland draw 1-1 with Fleetwood https://t.co/umkXOdCgFI 1 hour ago

sarahpatta_

Sarah RT @markdonnelly_: Joey Barton claims #SAFC 'soaked the pitch' before the game to stop Fleetwood Town playing football. Says if he was man… 1 hour ago

waller_matty

Matty Waller RT @ChronicleSAFC: Tonight's referee is Scott Oldham - he took charge of the home draw with Coventry https://t.co/YbBekvkY32 #SAFC https://… 1 hour ago

liamcasey86

Liam Casey Basically stating it’s embarrassing the state of Sunderland (who were in the premier league 3 years ago) as they’re… https://t.co/PclU2jrcLW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.