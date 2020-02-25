Global  

Liam Williams: Scarlets confirm early return of Wales full-back from Saracens

BBC News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Scarlets confirm Wales full-back Liam Williams will be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Wales international Liam Williams will rejoin the Scarlets from Saracens earlier than initially expected.
Belfast Telegraph

Liam Williams joins Scarlets with immediate effect and he could play this weekend as he nears end of rehab

Liam Williams joins Scarlets with immediate effect and he could play this weekend as he nears end of rehabThe Scarlets have confirmed that Williams will join them for the remainder of the season
Wales Online

