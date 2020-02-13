Global  

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19.
News video: Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel. Spanish media said some 1,000...

'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown [Video]'We're in quarantine': Inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

Chris Betts&apos; vacation to the Canary Islands was cut short when a person in his hotel tested positive for coronavirus. Using his phone he shows Reuters around the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection [Video]Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Tourist hotel quarantined after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Around 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Khaleej Times

1,000 tourists in Tenerife quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Hotel guests have been confined to their rooms after an Italian doctor on holiday tested positive for coronavirus.
Al Jazeera


