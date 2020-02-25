Wales international Liam Williams will rejoin the Scarlets from Saracens earlier than initially expected.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Liam Williams: Scarlets confirm early return of Wales full-back from Saracens Scarlets confirm Wales full-back Liam Williams will be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this Irish Examiner Sport Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens https://t.co/iy2A5xdcQG 4 minutes ago Planet Rugby 🗣️ "Liam is a world-class player and man." #GuinnessPRO14 Liam Williams makes early Scarlets return. 👉… https://t.co/qMGmGjbbtE 1 hour ago