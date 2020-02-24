Global  

Hotel in Tenerife quarantined after Italian visitor tests positive for coronavirus

Wales Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Hotel in Tenerife quarantined after Italian visitor tests positive for coronavirusUp to 1,000 people are believed to be on lock down at the hotel
News video: Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel. Spanish media said some 1,000...

Tenerife hotel on 'lockdown' with thousands of holidaymakers inside after Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel on 'lockdown' with thousands of holidaymakers inside after Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirusAround 1,000 holidaymakers staying at the hotel are said to have been quarantined.
Daily Record

Italian national becomes third case of coronavirus in Spain

An Italian man has tested positive for coronavirus in Tenerife in the Canary Islands, the region's health authorities said on Monday.
Reuters

