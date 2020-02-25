Global  

Birmingham-bound holidaymakers in coronavirus lockdown at Tenerife hotel

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Birmingham-bound holidaymakers in coronavirus lockdown at Tenerife hotelPictures from the H10 Costa Adeje Palace show staff wearing protective masks but guests wandering around the lobby - despite quarantine claims.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Some Britons on lockdown at Tenerife hotel allowed to leave

Some Britons on lockdown at Tenerife hotel allowed to leave 02:00

 Some British tourists are being allowed to leave a Tenerife hotel after four Italians tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK [Video]Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

British guests who have tested negative for coronavirus at the quarantined H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published

Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus [Video]Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus

A small group of guests out of 130 cleared to leave a Tenerife hotel in its fourth day of quarantine over the coronavirus could be seen boarding a minibus on Friday, a video recorded by one of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown

An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for...
Reuters

Confirmed coronavirus case leaves Tenerife hotel in lockdown and tourists quarantined

Confirmed coronavirus case leaves Tenerife hotel in lockdown and tourists quarantinedThe patient is being kept in isolation
Bristol Post


