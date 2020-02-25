Global  

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland schools' pupils isolated as precaution after Italy trips

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Northern Ireland schools' pupils isolated as precaution after Italy tripsSchools in Northern Ireland have taken precautionary measures to isolate pupils due to the coronavirus outbreak after half-term ski trips in Italy.
News video: First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland

First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland 01:08

 The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland. The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said. The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self...

