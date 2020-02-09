Global  

At least 30 Brits among those quarantined after coronavirus confirmed at Tenerife hotel

Wales Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
At least 30 Brits among those quarantined after coronavirus confirmed at Tenerife hotelTravel firms TUI and Jet2holidays use the hotel for package holidays
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel. Spanish media said some 1,000...

Evacuated Brits land in UK from China [Video]Evacuated Brits land in UK from China

A plane carrying British citizens has arrived in the UK from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan. The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign nationals, arrived at RAF Brize..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel with hundreds of guests locked down

An Italian doctor staying at the hotel, which has hundreds of guests, tested positive on Monday.
BBC News Also reported by Daily Record, Belfast Telegraph, Tamworth Herald, Bristol Post, Telegraph.co.uk

1,000 tourists in Tenerife quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Hotel guests have been confined to their rooms after an Italian doctor on holiday tested positive for coronavirus.
Al Jazeera

