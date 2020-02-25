Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > David Steel > Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism

Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism

Independent Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
David Steel has resigned from the Liberal Democrats after being named in an inquiry attacking the political establishment for turning "a blind eye" to allegations of child sexual abuse.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Westminster child sex abuse: Senior police and politicians knew about widespread paedophilia but 'turned a blind eye to it', inquiry finds

Senior political and police figures knew about child sexual abuse linked to Westminster but "turned a blind eye to it" amid a culture of cover up, an inquiry has...
Independent Also reported by •Reuters

Former leader Lord Steel quits Liberal Democrats

BBC Local News: South Scotland -- David Steel says he is retiring from public life after an inquiry accuses him of "turning a blind eye" to claims of child...
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tilliesplace

TillyTrue David Steel resigns from Lib Dems after damning report on Westminster cover up and then what? Still a life peer an… https://t.co/HWIcFoK78E 6 minutes ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism https://t.co/juzLN03er1 +1 UKBot #UK #news 7 minutes ago

_Unknown_Tweet

Unknown Tweeter (⧖) Ⓥ Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism. https://t.co/CGq8DlUe2b 8 minutes ago

daphne_miles

Daphne Miles#PCPEU RT @shazzers14: Liberal Democrat peer resigns over criticism in Westminster child abuse inquiry https://t.co/6fVt9L97TZ 10 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism) has been published on Good News -… https://t.co/tOswna5Zsu 18 minutes ago

NemesisNibiru

CaptainJimDandy Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism - https://t.co/zJ4C7kaQ0K 18 minutes ago

shazzers14

sharon spears Liberal Democrat peer resigns over criticism in Westminster child abuse inquiry https://t.co/6fVt9L97TZ 23 minutes ago

steviweavi

Stevi Esq. #RejoinEU #ReleaseRussianReport RT @Independent: Liberal Democrat peer resigns over criticism in Westminster child abuse inquiry https://t.co/nwoCazH7ds 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.