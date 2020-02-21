Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus pandemic could lead to school and transport closures – chief medic

Coronavirus pandemic could lead to school and transport closures – chief medic

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Schools could be shut, whole families quarantined and transport reduced if coronavirus becomes a global pandemic, England’s top doctor has warned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures: health officials

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through U.S. communities that would force...
Reuters

World must prepare for coronavirus pandemic, says global health chief

The world must prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.