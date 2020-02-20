Global  

Campaigners demand review of Bailey as new Bank of England boss

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Campaigners led by businesswoman Gina Miller have called for a review into Andrew Bailey’s appointment as the next Bank of England governor after accusing him of a “toxic cocktail of negligence, incompetence and indifference” at the City watchdog.
