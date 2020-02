Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has narrated a powerful video showing the conflicting and damaging messages women are bombarded with every day. The video was produced for Girls. Girls. Girls magazine, and the piece she recites, written by Camille Rainville, is titled: “Be a lady, they said.” It explores the... 👓 View full article