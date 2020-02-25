Global  

Coronavirus: Ireland v Italy Six Nations rugby game 'should not go ahead'

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Ireland v Italy Six Nations rugby game 'should not go ahead'The HSE has advised that Ireland's rugby Six Nations showdown with Italy next month should not go ahead amid fear about the spread of the new coronavirus.
News video: Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears

Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears 01:01

 Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak. IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said he supported the decision made by the government following a "positive meeting" with Irish health minister Simon...

Irish rugby chiefs ‘will comply with whatever directive is issued’ on Italy game

The head of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said it will comply with “whatever directive” is issued by the Government on whether to cancel next...
Belfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | Irish govt urges cancellation of Italy rugby clash over virus

Ireland's Six Nations rugby match with Italy in Dublin next month should be cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.
News24 Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

