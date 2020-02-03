Global  

Greta Thunberg meets ‘role model’ Malala Yousafzai in Oxford

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has met her “role model”, education campaigner Malala Yousafzai, at the University of Oxford.
News video: Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral

Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral 00:32

 Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday.

