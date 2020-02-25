Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > David and Frederick Barclay > Billionaire businessman Frederick Barclay secretly recorded by nephews at the Ritz hotel, court hears

Billionaire businessman Frederick Barclay secretly recorded by nephews at the Ritz hotel, court hears

Independent Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Private meetings by hotel's owner and Daily Telegraph proprietor bugged as part of bitter family row
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Allan78727186

@Allan Billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay 'was secretly recorded by nephews' https://t.co/RrW6kUJVo0 @MailOnline 1 hour ago

Youngded

Deirdre Younge Billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay 'was secretly recorded by nephews' https://t.co/Ac3NTH1DKP via @MailOnline 1 hour ago

MangusColorado

Mangus Colorado Billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay 'was secretly recorded by nephews' https://t.co/Ge3Q8dQorN 9 hours ago

buzten10

Trending Billionaire businessman Sir Frederick Barclay 'was secretly recorded by his nephews' https://t.co/flIWtuI5TE 12 hours ago

TommyTh59496862

Tommy Thompson Billionaire businessman Sir Frederick Barclay ‘was secretly recorded by his nephews’ https://t.co/J5mZWAOyvM https://t.co/12AMH6qBNd 12 hours ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Billionaire businessman Sir Frederick Barclay ‘was secretly recorded by his nephews’ https://t.co/Jz8IELA8gT https://t.co/GC9D12re7r 12 hours ago

davidjmcclure

David McClure The Barclays seem as united a family as the Windsors https://t.co/fP1RxFqqq1 13 hours ago

EuEthnic

English_Ethnic_EU 🇪🇺 #FBPE #RejoinEU #FBR🇪🇺 RT @johnsweeneyroar: Billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay 'was secretly recorded by nephews'. Creepy. https://t.co/wxvHQKrR1x via https://t.… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.