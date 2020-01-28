Jurassic World 3 director reveals film’s full title

“Jurassic World 3” has a title, according to an image shared by the film’s director Colin Trevorrow on the first day of shooting. The third film in the...

Title of 'Jurassic World 3' unveiled! 'Jurassic World 3' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. And now, director of the film Colin Trevorrow took to his Twitter to reveal the title of...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



