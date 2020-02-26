Global  

Steve Smith named as Welsh Fire captain for The Hundred

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former Australia skipper Steve Smith has been announced as the captain of Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred.
