Former Hull FC player Adam Maher passes away aged 47

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former Hull FC player Adam Maher passes away aged 47The former back-rower was battling motor neurone disease.
vulterbugz

Dale Hine RT @hullfcofficial: Hull FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Adam Maher at the age of 47. Everybody at the cl… 2 seconds ago

VikingFMNews

Viking FM News Hull FC have confirmed that former player Adam Maher has died at the age of 47. He had been diagnosed with motor… https://t.co/tN7ceBqqFi 1 hour ago

BatsClaire

Claire Batty Desperately sad news that Adam Maher, former Hull FC player has lost his battle with MND. Sleep peacefully now. Tho… https://t.co/OSUwvn2LRA 1 hour ago

SteveForsyth1

Steve Forsyth RT @hdmhullfc: Former Hull FC player Adam Maher passes away aged 47 https://t.co/R7dW0n05E2 2 hours ago

