Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > CambridgeshireLive launches #Safe2Say anti-bullying campaign

CambridgeshireLive launches #Safe2Say anti-bullying campaign

Cambridge News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
We want to remind children, young people and adults that it is safe to say something if they are being bullied.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BioLargo Water launches crowdfunding campaign to get its wastewater treatment technology into poultry processing markets

BioLargo Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGO) has initiated a regulated crowdfunding operation through its subsidiary BioLargo Water Investment Group Inc (BWIG) to secure the...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live We want to remind children, young people and adults that it is #Safe2Say something if they are being bullied 💜 https://t.co/6P9FajNTay 5 hours ago

SimonMurfitt1

Simon Murfitt Today Cambridge News launches the #safe2say anti-bullying campaign. Read more about it here https://t.co/J5kdx3DUV1 https://t.co/F9TMZjiZXm 6 hours ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live RT @davidbartlett1: @Cambslive As our social media editor @AbigailRabbett knows how unpleasant some people can be on the internet and in ap… 6 hours ago

AbigailRabbett

Abigail Rabbett RT @nicolagwyer: Today, we at @Cambslive are launching our #safe2say anti-bullying campaign. I'm so proud to have been part of this - you c… 6 hours ago

davidbartlett1

david bartlett @Cambslive As our social media editor @AbigailRabbett knows how unpleasant some people can be on the internet and i… https://t.co/OY8DE2G6UD 7 hours ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live We want to remind children, young people and adults that it is #Safe2Say something if they are being bullied 💜 https://t.co/6P9Fak5uz8 8 hours ago

nicolagwyer

Nicola Gwyer Today, we at @Cambslive are launching our #safe2say anti-bullying campaign. I'm so proud to have been part of this… https://t.co/xFBdUiKKH2 8 hours ago

CamWhatsOn

What's on in Cambridgeshire We want to remind children, young people and adults that it is #Safe2Say something if they are being bullied 💜 https://t.co/wCWML0k7fp 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.