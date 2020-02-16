Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun

What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun

Hereford Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
AFTER Shrove Tuesday comes Ash Wednesday, which is offically the beginning of Lent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fat Tuesday Is Here [Video]Fat Tuesday Is Here

Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is the last day of the carnival season as it always falls the day before Ash Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Celebrate Mardi Gras At Heaven On Seven [Video]Celebrate Mardi Gras At Heaven On Seven

Mardia Gras or Fat Tuesday is less than two weeks away, and it's one last chance to indulge before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 05:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic presidential debate fallout, Ash Wednesday, winter storm: 5 things to know Wednesday

Four Democratic candidates take on a CNN town hall next, Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christians and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malvernlocal

Malvern Local What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun https://t.co/haJZAjWi7O 57 seconds ago

ksh_safety

KSH Safety Services Today is Ash Wednesday, a symbol in Christianity of the start of Lent, forty days and nights leading up to the deat… https://t.co/vZ7Z3sCNXa 3 minutes ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun https://t.co/IVBAkKs5Sb 23 minutes ago

Real_Samaritan

Prayer Warrior RT @igniteyea: Do you know what you’re giving up for Lent? Well, it starts today - Ash Wednesday. We start Lent by remembering the fleeting… 38 minutes ago

MalvernGazette

Malvern Gazette What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun https://t.co/ClZS7l4bFo 45 minutes ago

DroitAdvertiser

Droitwich Advertiser What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun https://t.co/g7WvuYzWMS 46 minutes ago

igniteyea

Ignite Team Do you know what you’re giving up for Lent? Well, it starts today - Ash Wednesday. We start Lent by remembering the… https://t.co/c5FLTTGXz5 55 minutes ago

ShebaNalwo

Sheba Nalwo "What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immo… https://t.co/jrgZjrT1MJ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.