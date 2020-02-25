Global  

Death toll rises to 20 after Delhi riots during Trump trip

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
At least 20 people were killed in three days of clashes in New Delhi apparently sparked by US president Donald Trump’s first state visit to India.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi 02:40

 Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump wraps up India trip with little progress on trade [Video]Trump wraps up India trip with little progress on trade

An expected defence deal has been agreed but differences remain over trade following US president’s first visit to India.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News

DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises in Delhi riots

As the death toll rises in New Delhi after violence this week, some parts of the city have returned to an uneasy calm. High-level meetings and peace marches have...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters IndiaReuters

Hindu nationalist BJP supporters’ ‘pent-up anger’ behind deadly Delhi riots

At least 24 people were killed and almost 200 injured in three days of clashes in Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise as hospitals continue to take in...
France 24

