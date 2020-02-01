Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tesco to cut 100 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of group-wide cuts

Tesco to cut 100 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of group-wide cuts

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tesco to cut 100 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of group-wide cutsAround 100 bakery staff in 34 Tesco stores across Northern Ireland are facing redundancy as part of group-wide cuts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit [Video]Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland. Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:28Published

Northern Ireland faces cross-border trade challenges after Brexit [Video]Northern Ireland faces cross-border trade challenges after Brexit

Northern Ireland will remain part of UK customs territory, but it will also continue to align with the EU on specific trade regulations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Almost 1,800 Northern Ireland manufacturing jobs lost in 2019: report

Almost 1,800 Northern Ireland manufacturing jobs lost in 2019: reportThere were 1,790 jobs lost from manufacturing in Northern Ireland last year with Co Antrim giant Wrightbus thought to account for around 1,200 of redundancies in...
Belfast Telegraph

Profits show Northern Ireland is falling short of booming economy

Profits show Northern Ireland is falling short of booming economyNorthern Ireland's locally owned businesses reported variable trading results in their most recent trading year. Media headlines were memorable for the unwelcome...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.