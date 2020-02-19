Global  

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defences

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defencesLow-lying areas along the River Severn are expected to be hit by severe flooding on Wednesday with 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Shropshire.
News video: River Severn bursts banks in Mid Wales after weeks of heavy rain

River Severn bursts banks in Mid Wales after weeks of heavy rain 07:16

 The number of flood warnings in force in England and Wales has increased with more heavy rain, winds and even snow forecast on Sunday (February 23).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years [Video]Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years

Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Upton-upon-Severn surrounded by flood water [Video]Upton-upon-Severn surrounded by flood water

Flood water continues to surround Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis. The Environment Agency reported England has already had 141% of its average February rainfall so..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Worcestershire flood defences 'holding up' - but more rain forecast to batter region

Worcestershire flood defences 'holding up' - but more rain forecast to batter regionEnvironment Agency is keeping a close eye on defences in Bewdley and other places along the River Severn, including Ironbridge and Upton-upon-Severn
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

River levels to rise again as Environment Agency reissues red alert Flood Warnings for River Severn on Monday

Latest warnings on Monday for the River Severn say water levels will rise to the heights of last week
Stroud Life

Tweets about this

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as river levels rise to record levels https://t.co/BLEMZOSwCK 1 hour ago

JonesLes25

John Jones RT @tlarner: Flood defences were breached last night https://t.co/XjUF3gq0vq 1 hour ago

tlarner

Tony Larner Flood defences were breached last night https://t.co/XjUF3gq0vq 2 hours ago

