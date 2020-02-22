Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Captain Heather Knight hits her first Twenty20 international century as England crush Thailand by 98 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup.
