Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Captain Heather Knight hailed her partnership with Natalie Sciver as England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand in Canberra.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand

Captain Heather Knight hits her first Twenty20 international century as England crush Thailand by 98 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup.
BBC Sport

Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand

Heather Knight's maiden T20 international century helps England overcome an early wobble to complete a comfortable 98-run victory over Thailand at the Women's...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

ee_sport

EveningExpress Sport Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand https://t.co/kz5EGyzM1L https://t.co/x2CNETO9V2 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.