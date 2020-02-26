Captain Heather Knight hailed her partnership with Natalie Sciver as England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand in Canberra.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand Captain Heather Knight hits her first Twenty20 international century as England crush Thailand by 98 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago



Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand Heather Knight's maiden T20 international century helps England overcome an early wobble to complete a comfortable 98-run victory over Thailand at the Women's...

BBC Sport 1 hour ago





Tweets about this EveningExpress Sport Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand https://t.co/kz5EGyzM1L https://t.co/x2CNETO9V2 19 minutes ago