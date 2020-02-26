Global  

Schools close and several Welsh pupils sent home as coronavirus fears grow

Wales Online Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Schools close and several Welsh pupils sent home as coronavirus fears growA number of pupils are being asked to self-quarantine following trips to Italy
School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Covid-19: 'No need to close' schools while pupils are tested [Video]Covid-19: 'No need to close' schools while pupils are tested

Matt Hancock updated MPs on the spread of the coronavirus in a statement in the Commons on Wednesday. The health secretary said there was "no need to close" schools whilst pupils who have returned from..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published

