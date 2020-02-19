James Corden shares clip of BTS on Carpool Karaoke

It's finally here, folks. The big one. BTS Carpool Karaoke was first teased last week, in a tweet showing Corden packed into a vehicle with all seven...

Suga Shares Why He Was In The Trunk On BTS' 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden We have a new sneak peek at BTS on Carpool Karaoke! The K-Pop boy band will be joining James Corden for the musical segment on The Late Late Show, airing...

Just Jared Jr 1 day ago



