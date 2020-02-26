Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > All the horses that died during Cheltenham Festival 2019

All the horses that died during Cheltenham Festival 2019

Gloucestershire Echo Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
All the horses that died during Cheltenham Festival 2019Animal welfare groups have previously raised concerns over horse safety during Cheltenham Festival but bosses at Cheltenham Racecourse insist that wellbeing of horses and jockeys is paramount during Cheltenham Races.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Cheltenham Festival horse Chris Hughes sent a valentine too - and why she's one to watch

The Cheltenham Festival horse Chris Hughes sent a valentine too - and why she's one to watchThe Love Island star and racing pundit will be supporting Annie Mc at Cheltenham Racecourse for The Festival
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •Gloucester CitizenStroud Life

WIN: Tickets to Cheltenham Festival 2020

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the horse racing calendar in the UK. Four days of the best jumps horses in the world battling it out amid the...
Express and Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.