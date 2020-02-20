Global  

Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer in Labour leadership race

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced his backing for Sir Keir Starmer in the Labour leadership race.
News video: Keir Starmer Discusses Labour Leadership Bid | The Waugh Zone

Keir Starmer Discusses Labour Leadership Bid | The Waugh Zone 41:37

 Frontrunner for the Labour leadership role, Keir Starmer speaks with Paul Waugh in Westminster about his campaign to lead the Labour party. The Shadow Brexit Secretary discusses allowing people back into the party following their disastrous general election, how domestic violence responses need...

Keir Starmer: How I’ll put the fight for LGBT rights at the core of the Labour Party

The race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as the next leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party has narrowed to just three, one of whom is Keir Starmer.  As the...
Labour leadership: Sadiq Khan backs Starmer for top job

BBC Local News: London -- London mayor's endorsement comes as Rebecca Long-Bailey reveals financial backing from Unite and Momentum.
