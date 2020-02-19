Global  

Man City appeal against European ban registered by Court of Arbitration for Sport

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Manchester City's appeal against their two-year ban from European club competition has been registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi believes some Manchester City players could leave the club if their two-year European ban by UEFA is upheld

Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester City will be 'galvanized' by the two-year ban from European competition handed down by UEFA

Guardiola vows to stay and fight for Man City even if European ban is upheld

Pep Guardiola has insisted he will stay and "fight" for Manchester City even if their two-year ban from European football is upheld.
Man City European ban: Premier League clubs fear division would become 'a bit of a circus' if Citizens are relegated as punishment

The majority of Premier League clubs do NOT want Manchester City to be relegated after they were found guilty of breaching financial fair play regulations,...
