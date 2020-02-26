Meet the NI-born author whose military lineage includes a general who lost America and whose ancestral home was a US base during WWII Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Northern Ireland-born fiction author Michael Pakenham would probably have a best seller on his hands if he ever wrote a real life story close to home. Northern Ireland-born fiction author Michael Pakenham would probably have a best seller on his hands if he ever wrote a real life story close to home. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BelTel Entertainment Meet the NI-born author whose military lineage includes a general who lost America and whose ancestral home was a U… https://t.co/r7a79ZfPcP 12 hours ago Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Ent: Meet the NI-born author whose military lineage includes a general who lost America and whose ancestral home was a US base d… 20 hours ago BelTel Entertainment Meet the NI-born author whose military lineage includes a general who lost America and whose ancestral home was a U… https://t.co/5mlaYsdI8v 21 hours ago