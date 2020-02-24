Good Morning Britain in turmoil as presenter Bill Turnbull suffers major technical blunder

"You know they call Wednesday 'Hump Day', Bill is really having one of those Wednesdays".

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan mocked by Bill Turnbull over 'big head' The Good Morning Britain presenter stunned his co-stars after the brutal comment

Wales Online 1 day ago



Bill Turnbull makes TV return on Good Morning Britain - and viewers are all saying the same thing The veteran broadcaster had an emotional reunion with his former BBC co-star Susanna Reid

Wales Online 2 days ago





Tweets about this