20 Things that you could give up for lent this year

Steph Walsh ★ 🦦 RT @sidebradio: Also- it would mean a great deal if you could take a sec to subscribe, rate, and review the show. That would be wonderful.… 21 minutes ago

Jaz @995PlayFM @it_burns If I could master one magic spell, I want it to be a spell that can manipulate people.. to do… https://t.co/cvIMHiHIB8 24 minutes ago

Tobi Williams-Glew RT @erindavis: Whether or not you observe this day religiously, this is a good opportunity to look at things that we could all give up, if… 38 minutes ago

Flannery Dean 6YO asked what bisexual means and before I could give proper answer a senior female relative said “it means you lik… https://t.co/mMbzVqOuGI 41 minutes ago

Adora Michaels @Essvari I'm so happy I could give that to you😊 where I live we are surrounded by farms & most of our friends are f… https://t.co/5OsKXQz19e 54 minutes ago

Side B Radio Also- it would mean a great deal if you could take a sec to subscribe, rate, and review the show. That would be won… https://t.co/GUmQJYISrH 57 minutes ago